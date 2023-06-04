Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian counterpart and advances to French Open quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina, a 28-year-old tennis player from Ukraine, has defeated ninth seed Darya Kasatkina, from Russia, who claims neutrality in the fourth round of the French Open tennis cup, advancing into the quarterfinals.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: The first set started with two breaks from Elina, as the Ukrainian took a 4:1 lead. Kasatkina was able to make one return break, but no more. At 5:4, Elina came out to serve for the first set and closed it out with the first set point, 6:4.

The second set began with a break from Kasatkina (2:0 in her favour), but Svitolina seized the initiative soon after, winning five of the next six games, 5:3 in her favour.

Elina came out to serve at 5:4, earned a match point, but failed to realise it, 5:5. After that, the Ukrainian athlete took another break, served for the match again, but to no avail, 6:6.

The outcome of the second set was determined in the tiebreaker, and Elina won 7:5, after realising her second match ball.

For the fourth time in her career, Svitolina reached the French Open quarterfinals, her best result at the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian athlete will play against the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens.

Svitolina will return to the top 100 in the world rankings following the French Open, and will be ranked in the top 75.

Previously: Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko defeated former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and will play in the French Open quarterfinals, making it the first time in history that two Ukrainian women will play in the quarterfinals at once.

