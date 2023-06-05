Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast, has reported the downing of a drone over the city of Sudzha.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote: "In Sudzha, our guys downed a Ukrainian Nazi drone. Judging by the colouring page, it belonged to the Azov battalion."

Background: A few days ago in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, authorities announced a drone attack and power outages in the village of Gogolevka; later, they reported the downing of drones near Kursk.

