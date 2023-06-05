All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pope's peace envoy for Ukraine to visit Kyiv

European PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 11:03

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis's peace envoy for Ukraine, is to visit Kyiv on 5-6 June.

Source: European Pravda

"With reference to previous communication by the Holy See, we give notice that on 5-6 June 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will pay a visit to Kyiv as envoy of the Holy Father Francis," the Holy See said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The main purpose of this visit is to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and to support gestures of humanity that will help ease tensions, the statement said.

Background:

  • Cardinal Matteo Zuppi has described the war as a "pandemic" and said that all Christians are called to be peacemakers.
  • Pope Francis has tasked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with setting up a peacekeeping mission for the war in Ukraine. This is thought to be the mission mentioned by the Pope during his visit to Hungary in April, but no details have been revealed yet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: