Pope's peace envoy for Ukraine to visit Kyiv

European PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 11:03

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis's peace envoy for Ukraine, is to visit Kyiv on 5-6 June.

Source: European Pravda

"With reference to previous communication by the Holy See, we give notice that on 5-6 June 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will pay a visit to Kyiv as envoy of the Holy Father Francis," the Holy See said in a statement.

The main purpose of this visit is to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and to support gestures of humanity that will help ease tensions, the statement said.

Background:

  • Cardinal Matteo Zuppi has described the war as a "pandemic" and said that all Christians are called to be peacemakers.
  • Pope Francis has tasked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with setting up a peacekeeping mission for the war in Ukraine. This is thought to be the mission mentioned by the Pope during his visit to Hungary in April, but no details have been revealed yet.

