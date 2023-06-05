All Sections
Russians fire at Kherson at night and in morning: one killed and one wounded

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 11:38
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN KHERSON OBLAST

The Russian military attacked residential areas of Kherson at night and in the morning, killing a man and injuring a woman, and damaging critical infrastructure in the region.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "At around 10:00, the Russian army shelled the regional centre again, hitting one of the facilities.

A 55-year-old security guard who was at his workplace sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy's attacks."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration has reported that the Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson at night and in the morning.

According to preliminary information, the city was attacked with multiple-launch rocket systems. The shelling involved the use of prohibited incendiary munitions, which led to a large number of fires. The Russian army's strikes damaged two dozen residential buildings, garages, cars, and two educational institutions.

The occupiers also attacked one of the medical institutions, where 135 patients and 44 medics were present at the time of the attack. Kherson Oblast Military Administration has reported that they were miraculously spared. Windows and doors were smashed in the hospital.

A 47-year-old woman was injured in the night attack on Kherson. She received medical aid on the spot and refused to be hospitalised.

In addition, Russian gunners hit Mykilske, Kherson district, with dozens of strikes recorded on the civilian settlement. Residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged as a result of the Russian army's strikes.

 

