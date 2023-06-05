Occupiers drop aerial bombs on centre of Toretsk, injuring six people

The Russian troops launched another attack on the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least six people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the preliminary reports of the investigation, on 5 June, the Russian army launched two strikes on the centre of the town with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

As a result of the attack, two women aged 71 and 64 and a 45-year old man received shrapnel wounds. They have been taken to hospital. In addition to this, three members of law enforcement, who were on duty at the time of the attack and were passing the site of the strike, got shell-shocked.

An education facility, residential blocks, civic infrastructure, an administrative building and a bank have been damaged.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

