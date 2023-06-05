All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers drop aerial bombs on centre of Toretsk, injuring six people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 June 2023, 14:40
Occupiers drop aerial bombs on centre of Toretsk, injuring six people
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian troops launched another attack on the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least six people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the preliminary reports of the investigation, on 5 June, the Russian army launched two strikes on the centre of the town with FAB-250 aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, two women aged 71 and 64 and a 45-year old man received shrapnel wounds. They have been taken to hospital. In addition to this, three members of law enforcement, who were on duty at the time of the attack and were passing the site of the strike, got shell-shocked.

An education facility, residential blocks, civic infrastructure, an administrative building and a bank have been damaged.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: