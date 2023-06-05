Mejlis seeks official recognition as representative of Crimean Tatar people

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people has asked the Ukrainian authorities to assign it the status of the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people.

Source: Eskender Bariiev, Chairman of the Board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre and member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people; Crimean Tatar Resource Centre on Facebook

Details: On 5 June 2023, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people informed the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience of its intention to submit a package of documents to secure the legal status of the Mejlis as the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people.

Advertisement:

The legal status of the Mejlis must be assigned by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Quote: "This morning we started a historical procedure both for the Crimean Tatar people, and for Ukraine and the indigenous peoples of the world.

In accordance with the procedure for securing the legal status of a representative body of an indigenous people of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine on Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine, the first package of documents on securing the legal status of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people was submitted to the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

This is the beginning, and I hope we will achieve the result in the near future.

After 32 years, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people will finally be in the legal field of Ukraine as the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!