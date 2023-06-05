All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mejlis seeks official recognition as representative of Crimean Tatar people

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 5 June 2023, 15:20
Mejlis seeks official recognition as representative of Crimean Tatar people

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people has asked the Ukrainian authorities to assign it the status of the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people.

Source: Eskender Bariiev, Chairman of the Board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre and member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people; Crimean Tatar Resource Centre on Facebook

Details: On 5 June 2023, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people informed the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience of its intention to submit a package of documents to secure the legal status of the Mejlis as the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people.

Advertisement:

The legal status of the Mejlis must be assigned by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

 

Quote: "This morning we started a historical procedure both for the Crimean Tatar people, and for Ukraine and the indigenous peoples of the world.

In accordance with the procedure for securing the legal status of a representative body of an indigenous people of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine on Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine, the first package of documents on securing the legal status of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people was submitted to the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

This is the beginning, and I hope we will achieve the result in the near future.

After 32 years, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people will finally be in the legal field of Ukraine as the representative body of the Crimean Tatar people!"

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: