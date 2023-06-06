All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 94 explosions in a day

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 00:52
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out 27 attacks on settlements in Sumy Oblast, they dropped explosives and bombs, resulting in a total of  94 strikes.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhba, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne and Khotin hromadas came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Russian invaders deployed mortars to attack Bilopillia hromada, with 13 explosions recorded.

The Russians shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada, with 22 explosions recorded. A local government building and a power line were damaged in the shelling.

The Russians launched a mortar attack on Druzhba hromada delivering six strikes and damaging a power line.

Russian attackers shelled Krasnopillia hromada, with seven explosions recorded.

The Russians dropped eight bombs on Myropillia hromada. Four VOG explosives were also dropped from an UAV.

Russian invaders deployed mortars (three explosions) and artillery (four explosions) to attack Nova Sloboda hromada. 

The invaders dropped 14 bombs on Shalyhyne hromada.

Khotin hromada came under Russian mortar attack (six explosions).

