Authorities report on air defence deployment on approaches to Kyiv and oblast

Authorities have reported that the air defence system on the approaches to the capital and Kyiv Oblast were in operation on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that there is increased danger in the oblast due to air defence system operations.

They urged residents to stay in shelters.

Kyiv City Military Administration added that the air defence system is operating on the approaches to Kyiv.

