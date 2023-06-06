UK Intelligence identifies key factor in war in coming weeks

UK Defence Intelligence has reported an intensification of hostilities in many parts of the frontline and at the same time focused on maximising the enmity between the Wagner Group and the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Source: Defence Intelligence review from the UK Ministry of Defence on 6 June, as reported by European Pravda.

UK Defence Intelligence notes that over the past 48 hours, there has been a significant increase in hostilities in many parts of the frontline, including those that had been relatively quiet for several months.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the hostility between the Wagner Group and the Russian Ministry of Defence has reached an unprecedented level.

For the first time, Wagner's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that the army had deliberately used lethal weapons against Wagner's units. The review also mentions the detention of a Russian army brigade commander by Wagner.

"Most of Wagner's forces have now been withdrawn from Bakhmut. As Russia lacks reserve units, the extent to which Wagner obeys the MoD will be a key factor in the conflict over the coming weeks," the report says.

Previously: One of the previous reviews stated that due to the actions of guerrilla groups near the Russian border town of Shebekino, the Russian leadership is facing a dilemma: whether to deploy additional forces to the front line or to strengthen the defence of its own border, according to UK Defence Intelligence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!