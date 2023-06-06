Mykolaiv Oblast is prepared, but there will be no water in occupied Crimea – Mykolaiv Oblast official on blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Mykolaiv Oblast, unlike the occupiers, is ready to deal with the aftermath of the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and the authorities are working with the government to carry out all the necessary measures.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There has been a terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. All services are now fully prepared and we are working in close cooperation with our counterparts from Kherson and the government, with everyone.

This means that we are now prepared for outcomes that are worse than they will be. We are prepared to perform all tasks; all points are deployed; buses, routes – everything is worked out."

Details: He said the occupiers, unlike Ukrainians, were not prepared for the consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. "They are in a panic - they’re leaving, abandoning everything and so on," he said.

Kim added that the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack would be firstly, a lack of water in occupied Crimea, and secondly, the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River would worsen. "All actions are being taken on our part. We are prepared," he stressed.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), said that the Russians had lost their nerve while waiting for the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to start, so they blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, hoping to stop it.

