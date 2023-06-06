Accommodation and over 20 cars damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:07
A residential accommodation building and over 20 cars have been damaged and a shopping centre caught fire due to a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast early on 6 June.
Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attack damaged an accommodation building and over 20 cars in a district of [Kyiv] Oblast.
A retail facility also caught fire. The fire was put out promptly. No one was injured."
Details: Niebytov urged residents not to approach the wreckage of missiles, UAVs or other explosive devices and to immediately notify the emergency services if any are found.
Background:
- Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said that Ukrainian air defence had destroyed over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv.
- Debris fell on the roadway in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, damaging the power lines of the trolleybus service and causing the windows of a shop to shatter.
