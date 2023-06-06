All Sections
Accommodation and over 20 cars damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:07
A residential accommodation building and over 20 cars have been damaged and a shopping centre caught fire due to a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast early on 6 June.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attack damaged an accommodation building and over 20 cars in a district of [Kyiv] Oblast.

A retail facility also caught fire. The fire was put out promptly. No one was injured."

Details: Niebytov urged residents not to approach the wreckage of missiles, UAVs or other explosive devices and to immediately notify the emergency services if any are found.

 
 

Background: 

