Accommodation and over 20 cars damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

A residential accommodation building and over 20 cars have been damaged and a shopping centre caught fire due to a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast early on 6 June.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attack damaged an accommodation building and over 20 cars in a district of [Kyiv] Oblast.

A retail facility also caught fire. The fire was put out promptly. No one was injured."

Details: Niebytov urged residents not to approach the wreckage of missiles, UAVs or other explosive devices and to immediately notify the emergency services if any are found.

Background:

Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said that Ukrainian air defence had destroyed over 20 Russian air targets in and around Kyiv.

Debris fell on the roadway in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, damaging the power lines of the trolleybus service and causing the windows of a shop to shatter.

