Ukrainian defenders killed 800 Russian invaders on 5 June

Over the course of 5 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 800 Russian occupiers and destroyed 12 tanks and 20 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 6 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 211,150 (+800) military personnel

3,860 (+12) tanks

7,543 (+20) armoured combat vehicles

3,603 (+36) artillery systems

590 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems

351 (+2) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+1) helicopters

3,212 (+23) operational-tactical UAVs

1,171 (+35) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,332 (+20) vehicles and tankers

489 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

