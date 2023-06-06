Ukrainian defenders killed 800 Russian invaders on 5 June
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:58
Over the course of 5 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 800 Russian occupiers and destroyed 12 tanks and 20 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 6 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 211,150 (+800) military personnel
- 3,860 (+12) tanks
- 7,543 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,603 (+36) artillery systems
- 590 (+6) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 351 (+2) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+1) helicopters
- 3,212 (+23) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,171 (+35) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,332 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 489 (+5) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
