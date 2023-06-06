Ukraine is calling on G7 and EU to impose new sanctions on Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to strongly condemn Russia for blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Kherson Oblast.

Source: statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam is an act of technological and ecological terrorism, the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades, and another manifestation of Russia’s genocide against Ukrainian people. This is the Kremlin’s response to all countries calling on peace talks with Russia."

Details: The Foreign Ministry called on the international community to join the implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, including the parts that speak about countering ecocide, and ensuring nuclear and energy security.

The ministry also appealed to the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union countries, urging them to consider introducing new sanctions against the Russian Federation, including imposing sanctions on Russia’s rocket and nuclear industries.

Ukraine also intends to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, to raise the issue of the Russian terrorist attack at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Directors, and to avail of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that civilians are being evacuated from the affected areas.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that by blowing up the Kakhovka HPP Russia has committed a horrible war crime, causing what is likely the largest man-made disaster in Europe in decades.

