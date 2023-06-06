All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is calling on G7 and EU to impose new sanctions on Russia after Kakhovka dam explosion

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:41

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to strongly condemn Russia for blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Kherson Oblast.

Source: statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam is an act of technological and ecological terrorism, the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades, and another manifestation of Russia’s genocide against Ukrainian people. This is the Kremlin’s response to all countries calling on peace talks with Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The Foreign Ministry called on the international community to join the implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, including the parts that speak about countering ecocide, and ensuring nuclear and energy security.

The ministry also appealed to the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union countries, urging them to consider introducing new sanctions against the Russian Federation, including imposing sanctions on Russia’s rocket and nuclear industries.

Ukraine also intends to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, to raise the issue of the Russian terrorist attack at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Directors, and to avail of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that civilians are being evacuated from the affected areas.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that by blowing up the Kakhovka HPP Russia has committed a horrible war crime, causing what is likely the largest man-made disaster in Europe in decades.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: