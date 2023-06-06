All Sections
Kinburn Spit may become an island due to explosion on Kakhovka dam

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 15:42

The Kinburn Spit, located on the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv Oblast, may temporarily become an island due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) and the leakage of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defence Forces of the south, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "It [Kinburn Spit – ed.] is also a dangerous area for the enemy now, including in the environmental sense. Flooding can be quite critical there, up to the point where the peninsula can temporarily become an island."

Details: Humeniuk said such an unnatural water level could separate the peninsula from the mainland.

"This will certainly complicate the enemy's logistics. Even now, they do not stay there permanently. The western part of the Kinburn Spit, from which they carry out their attacks, is usually used as a direct firing position: they arrive there, fire and retreat, because they are aware that they will immediately receive a response," she said.

Humeniuk noted that there were no signs that the Russian forces were preparing a terrorist attack on the KHPP until last night, and they had not conducted any significant manoeuvring on the left-bank bank part of the area.

The left-bank part of the Kherson Oblast is currently suffering from flooding more than the right-bank one, and Russian mines are drifting along the Dnipro River and may explode, Humeniuk also said.

