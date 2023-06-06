Children's camps in Kyiv to welcome 100 kids from Kherson – Kyiv Mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has promised to help residents of Kherson Oblast who have been affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on 6 June. Kyiv will welcome and offer rehabilitation to 100 children from Kherson in its children’s camps.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Kyiv will offer all the help it can to cities critically affected by the Russian occupation forces blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam and the water released from the Kakhovka reservoir as a result.

I spoke with the Secretary of Kherson City Council, Halyna Luhova. We agreed that [Kyiv] will welcome and offer rehabilitation to 100 children from Kherson in its children’s camps. We have started organising this."

Children evacuating from Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Kyiv is also assisting Kherson residents via the association of Ukrainian cities; the capital has received a list of Kherson’s most pressing needs from the association’s Kherson Oblast branch.

"We are currently determining which of the listed types of equipment we can provide quickly; we are particularly looking to offer motor pumps and watercraft. We will also send food and drinking water," Klitschko added.

Previously: Kyiv Mayor said earlier that the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP will not affect Kyiv’s water supply.

