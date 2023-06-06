All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Children's camps in Kyiv to welcome 100 kids from Kherson – Kyiv Mayor

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 17:05

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has promised to help residents of Kherson Oblast who have been affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on 6 June. Kyiv will welcome and offer rehabilitation to 100 children from Kherson in its children’s camps.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Kyiv will offer all the help it can to cities critically affected by the Russian occupation forces blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam and the water released from the Kakhovka reservoir as a result.

Advertisement:

I spoke with the Secretary of Kherson City Council, Halyna Luhova. We agreed that [Kyiv] will welcome and offer rehabilitation to 100 children from Kherson in its children’s camps. We have started organising this."

Children evacuating from Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Children evacuating from Kherson Oblast. 
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Kyiv is also assisting Kherson residents via the association of Ukrainian cities; the capital has received a list of Kherson’s most pressing needs from the association’s Kherson Oblast branch.

"We are currently determining which of the listed types of equipment we can provide quickly; we are particularly looking to offer motor pumps and watercraft. We will also send food and drinking water," Klitschko added.

Previously: Kyiv Mayor said earlier that the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP will not affect Kyiv’s water supply.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: