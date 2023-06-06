All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


60 educational institutions in danger of flooding after Russia blows up Kakhovka dam

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:53

More than 60 educational establishments are under threat of flooding after Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and their destruction could have disastrous effects.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: A total of 27 preschools and 15 schools are at risk of flooding, as well as 6 technical and vocational colleges and 15 higher education establishments. Two scientific institutions that are part of Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences are also under threat.

Advertisement:

"Unfortunately the extent of the damage and destruction may continue to increase. Some of these establishments are located in the temporarily occupied territories," the Education and Science Ministry said.

 Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The ministry urged teachers, researchers and students who are currently in areas that have been flooded or are at risk of flooding to evacuate to safer locations, as per the recommendations of the local government.

Residents of flooded areas should be able to reach Kherson, and then, via Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi. An evacuation train will run from Kherson to Mykolaiv to aid the evacuation efforts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: