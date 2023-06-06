All Sections
60 educational institutions in danger of flooding after Russia blows up Kakhovka dam

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:53

More than 60 educational establishments are under threat of flooding after Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), and their destruction could have disastrous effects.

Source: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: A total of 27 preschools and 15 schools are at risk of flooding, as well as 6 technical and vocational colleges and 15 higher education establishments. Two scientific institutions that are part of Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences are also under threat.

"Unfortunately the extent of the damage and destruction may continue to increase. Some of these establishments are located in the temporarily occupied territories," the Education and Science Ministry said.

 Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The ministry urged teachers, researchers and students who are currently in areas that have been flooded or are at risk of flooding to evacuate to safer locations, as per the recommendations of the local government.

Residents of flooded areas should be able to reach Kherson, and then, via Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi. An evacuation train will run from Kherson to Mykolaiv to aid the evacuation efforts.

