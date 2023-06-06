Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 9 Russian command posts and 14 artillery units – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 9 command posts, 3 ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system and 14 Russian artillery units in the course of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 June

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 10 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel during the day.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 9 command posts, 4 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system, 14 artillery units at firing positions, and 16 other key Russian targets.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 35 missile strikes using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles. All missiles were destroyed by air defence personnel and assets of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces also conducted 30 airstrikes and fired 43 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and casualties among the civilian population and damage to residential apartment buildings and private houses.

In addition, Russian terrorists committed another war crime – in order to prevent our troops from advancing, they blew up the internal structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) overnight. This terrorist attack has left about 80 settlements in the flood zone.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts completely. There were 28 combat clashes during the day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no Russian offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. During the day, they conducted airstrikes near the village of Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling on Kamianka, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Medvedivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna Buda, Shalyhine, Volfyne, Popivka, Basivka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Myropilske and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Baranivka, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synelnykove, Tsehelne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Karaichne, Zarichne, Pechenihy, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk, Odradne and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces fired from artillery and mortars on the settlements of Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, during the day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Kreminna, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Berestov in Donetsk Oblast. They launched airstrikes near Spirne, Vesele, Hryhorivka and Ivanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in and around Klishchiivka. They launched an airstrike on the settlement of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery shelling.

The Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front.

They conducted airstrikes near the city of Avdiivka. They carried out artillery shelling on Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 12 Russian attacks in and around the city of Marinka. At the same time, Russian forces conducted airstrikes within this settlement. Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian forces are on the defensive. They launched an airstrike on Olhivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian occupiers carried out artillery shelling on the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to use the infrastructure of temporarily occupied settlements to provide medical aid to their wounded servicemen. They recently set up a field hospital on the territory of a local school in the settlement of Oleksiivka, Kherson Oblast. About 25 medical personnel are stationed there to treat occupiers who have wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





