Flooding to reach peak Wednesday morning, Kakhovka reservoir to be depleted by end of week – Ukraine's hydro power operator

The flooding caused by the Russian attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the resulting leak from the Kakhovka reservoir will reach its peak on the morning of 7 June. Kakhovka reservoir is expected to be completely depleted within the next 2-4 days.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo, a state-owned enterprise that administers major hydro power plants and is Ukraine's main hydropower generating company, citing its CEO Ihor Syrota

Details: "We think that within 2-4 days the reservoir will be completely depleted," Syrota said.

He explained that given this scenario, water levels in the flooded areas will probably stabilise in the next 4-5 days.

However, peak flooding is still ahead, and is expected to occur on the morning of 7 June.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), flooding a number of civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast.

The explosions caused water levels below the town of Nova Kakhovka to rise dramatically, flooding the riverbed and low-lying areas in the city of Kherson and Kherson, Beryslav, and Skadovsk districts of Kherson Oblast.

By noon, 16 of the power plant’s gates, the main building, and the earthen dam insert between the HPP’s main building, the lock, and the administrative building were destroyed.

