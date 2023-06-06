All Sections
Flooding to reach peak Wednesday morning, Kakhovka reservoir to be depleted by end of week – Ukraine's hydro power operator

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:58

The flooding caused by the Russian attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the resulting leak from the Kakhovka reservoir will reach its peak on the morning of 7 June. Kakhovka reservoir is expected to be completely depleted within the next 2-4 days.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo, a state-owned enterprise that administers major hydro power plants and is Ukraine's main hydropower generating company, citing its CEO Ihor Syrota

Details: "We think that within 2-4 days the reservoir will be completely depleted," Syrota said. 

He explained that given this scenario, water levels in the flooded areas will probably stabilise in the next 4-5 days.

However, peak flooding is still ahead, and is expected to occur on the morning of 7 June.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), flooding a number of civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast.
  • The explosions caused water levels below the town of Nova Kakhovka to rise dramatically, flooding the riverbed and low-lying areas in the city of Kherson and Kherson, Beryslav, and Skadovsk districts of Kherson Oblast. 
  • By noon, 16 of the power plant’s gates, the main building, and the earthen dam insert between the HPP’s main building, the lock, and the administrative building were destroyed.

