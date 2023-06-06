Zelensky on capture of Kakhovka power plant: There is an investigation and there will be conclusions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating how the Russians managed to capture the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant which they have now blown up. But he did not say whether traitors had facilitated this.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 6 June

Details: A journalist asked the president whether there was any understanding of why the Russians were able to reach the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in February-March 2022, whether it was known who had betrayed Ukraine, whether investigative actions were underway, and who was responsible for this.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The person responsible is the person found to be responsible by the criminal investigation. There is a criminal investigation. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service are dealing with it...

We’re grown-ups. We understand that if some leave a town or city, then everyone leaves. Those who stay behind are either captured or dead. And those who left, left. And we need to see who left and what orders they received: are they traitors or were there orders?

That is why there is a criminal investigation. The criminal investigation will lead to conclusions."

Details: When asked whether the president knew for himself what happened in the south of Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy replied: "I know for myself. I think I do. I think I understand what happened."

Background:

