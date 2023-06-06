Ukraine sets up headquarters to deal with aftermath of hydroelectric power plant explosion, Interior Minister to lead the work
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:10
Ukraine is setting up a headquarters to deal with the aftermath of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion, with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in charge.
Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram
Quote: "We appoint the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko as the head of the work on eliminating the consequences of this terrorist attack [the blowing up of the dam – ed.]."
Details: In addition, an emergency response headquarters will be set up, which, according to Shmyhal, will include ministers, their deputies, heads of central executive bodies and representatives of state-owned enterprises.
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 5-6 June 2023, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying the turbine hall and the plant itself, which is beyond repair now. The shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused an environmental disaster. Water from the reservoir flooded towns and villages, and evacuations began. It caused problems with the water supply in Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!