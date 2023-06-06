All Sections
Ukraine sets up headquarters to deal with aftermath of hydroelectric power plant explosion, Interior Minister to lead the work

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:10
SATELLITE IMAGE OF THE KAKHOVKA HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT. PHOTO: FACEBOOK ACCOUNT OF SKHEMY

Ukraine is setting up a headquarters to deal with the aftermath of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion, with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in charge.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We appoint the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko as the head of the work on eliminating the consequences of this terrorist attack [the blowing up of the dam – ed.]."

Details: In addition, an emergency response headquarters will be set up, which, according to Shmyhal, will include ministers, their deputies, heads of central executive bodies and representatives of state-owned enterprises.

Background: 

