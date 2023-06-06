All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The EU will help Ukraine after the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:24

The European Union is using a civil protection mechanism to provide assistance to Ukraine after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

Source: European Pravda, a statement of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

According to von der Leyen, the European Commission is coordinating work with EU member states to quickly deliver drainage pumps, fire hoses, mobile water treatment stations and boats to Ukraine.

"We stand by Ukraine as long as it takes," she stressed.

Advertisement:

The president of the European Commission separately noted that Russia will have to pay for war crimes committed in Ukraine: "The destruction of the dam, an outrageous attack on civilian infrastructure, puts at risk thousands of people in the Kherson region."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupiers had blown up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and the Kherson Oblast Military Administration later confirmed this information.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant a heinous war crime and probably the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

The incident has been condemned by a number of foreign leaders and European officials.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: