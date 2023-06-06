The EU will help Ukraine after the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

The European Union is using a civil protection mechanism to provide assistance to Ukraine after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

Source: European Pravda, a statement of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

According to von der Leyen, the European Commission is coordinating work with EU member states to quickly deliver drainage pumps, fire hoses, mobile water treatment stations and boats to Ukraine.

"We stand by Ukraine as long as it takes," she stressed.

The president of the European Commission separately noted that Russia will have to pay for war crimes committed in Ukraine: "The destruction of the dam, an outrageous attack on civilian infrastructure, puts at risk thousands of people in the Kherson region."

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupiers had blown up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and the Kherson Oblast Military Administration later confirmed this information.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant a heinous war crime and probably the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

The incident has been condemned by a number of foreign leaders and European officials.

