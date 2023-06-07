All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in a day

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 00:47
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in a day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST, STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 6 June, Russian occupiers shelled Sumy Oblast 19 times; 71 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Artillery shelling (five explosions) was carried out in Seredyna-Buda hromada, damaging two private residential buildings and outbuildings [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There was also a mortar attack (four explosions), which damaged six private residential buildings.

The Russians deployed mortars to fire at Bilopillia hromada (15 explosions), and a power transmission line was damaged because of one of the attacks.

Advertisement:

In Krasnopillia hromada, an attack from a grenade launcher (5 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions) was recorded.

There was a shelling of Yunakivka hromada with a self-propelled artillery system, causing three explosions.

A drone dropped a VOG-type explosive device in Myropillia hromada (1 explosion), and a mortar attack was also recorded (11 explosions).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

An attack with tubed artillery was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (six explosions).

The Russians fired artillery at Velyka Pysarivka hromada (six explosions), damaging a private house and a garage. The occupiers also dropped four bombs on the territory of the district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: