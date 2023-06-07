Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in a day

On 6 June, Russian occupiers shelled Sumy Oblast 19 times; 71 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Artillery shelling (five explosions) was carried out in Seredyna-Buda hromada, damaging two private residential buildings and outbuildings [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There was also a mortar attack (four explosions), which damaged six private residential buildings.

The Russians deployed mortars to fire at Bilopillia hromada (15 explosions), and a power transmission line was damaged because of one of the attacks.

In Krasnopillia hromada, an attack from a grenade launcher (5 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions) was recorded.

There was a shelling of Yunakivka hromada with a self-propelled artillery system, causing three explosions.

A drone dropped a VOG-type explosive device in Myropillia hromada (1 explosion), and a mortar attack was also recorded (11 explosions).

An attack with tubed artillery was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (six explosions).

The Russians fired artillery at Velyka Pysarivka hromada (six explosions), damaging a private house and a garage. The occupiers also dropped four bombs on the territory of the district.

