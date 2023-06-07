All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in a day

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 00:47
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in a day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST, STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 6 June, Russian occupiers shelled Sumy Oblast 19 times; 71 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Artillery shelling (five explosions) was carried out in Seredyna-Buda hromada, damaging two private residential buildings and outbuildings [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There was also a mortar attack (four explosions), which damaged six private residential buildings.

Advertisement:

The Russians deployed mortars to fire at Bilopillia hromada (15 explosions), and a power transmission line was damaged because of one of the attacks.

In Krasnopillia hromada, an attack from a grenade launcher (5 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions) was recorded.

There was a shelling of Yunakivka hromada with a self-propelled artillery system, causing three explosions.

A drone dropped a VOG-type explosive device in Myropillia hromada (1 explosion), and a mortar attack was also recorded (11 explosions).

An attack with tubed artillery was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (six explosions).

The Russians fired artillery at Velyka Pysarivka hromada (six explosions), damaging a private house and a garage. The occupiers also dropped four bombs on the territory of the district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: