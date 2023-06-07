All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany to send 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 04:35
Germany to send 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
GERMAN MARDER FIGHTING VEHICLE, PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

The company Rheinmetall has received an order from the German Federal Ministry of Defence to prepare the shipment of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Source: RND

Details: RND reported that the infantry fighting vehicles should be delivered to Ukraine by the end of July.

Rheinmetall is modernising old tanks used at the front line for Ukraine, RND wrote.

Advertisement:

It was noted that 40 Marders have been delivered to Ukraine: 20 from Rheinmetall warehouses, and another 20 from Bundeswehr warehouses.

By the end of July, it is also planned to send Ukraine the first batch of 10,000 rounds of 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled gun, RND reported. In total, Rheinmetall has a contract for the supply of 300,000 rounds of ammunition.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • At the end of March, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted a video showing German Marder infantry fighting vehicles that have recently arrived in Ukraine.
  • On 20 March, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) , the transfer of which Berlin announced in January, were already on their way to Ukraine. Germany has promised to send 40 Marders to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: