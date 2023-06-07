Germany to send 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The company Rheinmetall has received an order from the German Federal Ministry of Defence to prepare the shipment of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Details: RND reported that the infantry fighting vehicles should be delivered to Ukraine by the end of July.

Rheinmetall is modernising old tanks used at the front line for Ukraine, RND wrote.

It was noted that 40 Marders have been delivered to Ukraine: 20 from Rheinmetall warehouses, and another 20 from Bundeswehr warehouses.

By the end of July, it is also planned to send Ukraine the first batch of 10,000 rounds of 35 mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled gun, RND reported. In total, Rheinmetall has a contract for the supply of 300,000 rounds of ammunition.

At the end of March, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted a video showing German Marder infantry fighting vehicles that have recently arrived in Ukraine.

On 20 March, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) , the transfer of which Berlin announced in January, were already on their way to Ukraine. Germany has promised to send 40 Marders to Ukraine.

