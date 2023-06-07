All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW says balance of evidence, arguments and rhetoric indicates that Russia deliberately damaged Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 05:42
ISW says balance of evidence, arguments and rhetoric indicates that Russia deliberately damaged Kakhovka HPP
PHOTO: MAXAR, ENERGOATOM

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is currently not ready to make final assessments about those responsible for the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) disaster. However, the balance of evidence, argument and rhetoric indicates that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam, the ISW believes.

Source: ISW

Details: US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the US still could not say definitively what caused the dam to collapse, but was evaluating reports that "the blast was caused by Russia". NBC also reported that the US has intelligence that points to Russia's responsibility for the dam's destruction, but is currently working on declassifying the information. In addition, various European officials have stated that they believe Russia is involved in the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant.

Quote from the ISW: "Statements by US and European officials are generally consistent with ISW’s October 2022 forecast that the Russians have a greater and clearer interest in flooding the lower Dnipro despite the damage to their own prepared defensive positions.

Advertisement:

ISW previously assessed on 21 October 2022, that Ukraine has no material interest in blowing the dam and pointed out that 80 settlements would risk flooding. ISW further assessed that by contrast, Russia may use the flooding to widen the Dnipro River and complicate Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts across the already-challenging water feature.

Russian sources have expressed intense and explicit concern over the possibility that Ukraine has been preparing to cross the river and counterattack into east bank Kherson Oblast. Available footage from June 6, corroborated by claims made by Russian milbloggers, suggests that the flooding washed away Ukrainian positions near the Dnipro shoreline and forced Ukrainian formations to evacuate while under Russian artillery fire.

There is also the possibility, of course, that pre-existing structural damage to the dam eventually caused breakage and flooding, as some sources have additionally suggested, although reports of noises like explosions are not necessarily consistent with this notion.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

ISW cannot offer a definitive assessment of responsibility for the June 6 incident at this time but finds that the balance of evidence, reasoning, and rhetoric suggests that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: