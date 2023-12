PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF

The Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 bomber jet on Wednesday, 6 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "We destroyed a Russian Su-25 bomber jet yesterday."

Advertisement:

Background: On 5 June, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!