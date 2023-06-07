All Sections
UK Intelligence assesses situation with Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 09:55
UK Intelligence assesses situation with Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion
photo: GETTY IMAGES

UK Defence Intelligence expects additional flooding in the coming days as the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) continues to collapse.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has pointed out that the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam was partially destroyed shortly before 03:00 local time on 06 June 2023. By 12:00, the entire eastern part of the dam, as well as a significant part of the hydro and engineering infrastructure, had been demolished.

It is noted that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir before the breakthrough was at a record high, which led to the release of a particularly large amount of water that flooded the area downstream.

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which sits 120 kilometres away from the dam, is highly unlikely to face immediate additional safety issues as a result of the dropping water levels in the reservoir.

The dam’s structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding."

Background: Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said that Russia would have hit "new lows" if it turns out that Moscow is responsible for the destruction of a crucial dam.

