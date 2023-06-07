All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence assesses situation with Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 09:55
UK Intelligence assesses situation with Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion
photo: GETTY IMAGES

UK Defence Intelligence expects additional flooding in the coming days as the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) continues to collapse.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has pointed out that the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam was partially destroyed shortly before 03:00 local time on 06 June 2023. By 12:00, the entire eastern part of the dam, as well as a significant part of the hydro and engineering infrastructure, had been demolished.

It is noted that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir before the breakthrough was at a record high, which led to the release of a particularly large amount of water that flooded the area downstream.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which sits 120 kilometres away from the dam, is highly unlikely to face immediate additional safety issues as a result of the dropping water levels in the reservoir.

The dam’s structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding."

Background: Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said that Russia would have hit "new lows" if it turns out that Moscow is responsible for the destruction of a crucial dam.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: