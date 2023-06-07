Main water intakes in Kherson destroyed, water continues to flow in

As of the morning of 7 June, 17 wells, 6 sewage pumping stations and two main water intakes have been destroyed in Kherson; the water keeps coming.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Oleksii Savchenko, head of the Production Management of Water Supply and Sewerage of the City of Kherson municipal utility company during the briefing

Quote: "As of yesterday (6 June), 50,000 of the 300,000 people remained in the city. As of the morning of 7 June, a number of water supply facilities were flooded and cut off, and all of them were on Karantynnyi Island.

In particular, 17 wells were flooded and two water intakes were destroyed, the main ones that supplied water to the city. As of 09:00, the water continues to flow. There is a threat of flooding of another water supply pumping station."

Details: According to him, 6 sewage pumping stations were also flooded and cut off the grid, including the one that provided drainage for the city centre inhabited by almost 100,000 people.

According to pre-war calculations, 30,000 residents of Kherson remained without a centralised water supply. Ukrinform notes that it concerns the Ostriv microdistrict; the flood height is approximately 1.50 metres; 170,000 people have been cut off the water drainage systems.

Savchenko said that the water utility company is making maximum efforts to ensure the city's water supply and drainage. Water is being rolled back from objects falling into the flooding zone, as people use power generators and appropriate equipment. City sewage treatment plants are working as usual.

