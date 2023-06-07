All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Most of the shelters inspected in Kyiv remain inaccessible – government commission

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 7 June 2023, 13:41
Most of the shelters inspected in Kyiv remain inaccessible – government commission

The commission for the inspection of shelters in Kyiv has already checked 73% of the capital's total stock of shelters, a third of which turned out to be unsuitable.

Source: message from Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Quote: "3,382 sites were checked, which is 73% of the total stock of shelters in Kyiv. The absolute majority of shelters remain beyond free access.

As for the state of shelters, 35% of those tested are unsuitable for operation, and 65% are technically suitable."

Advertisement:

Details: Kamyshin noted that there's still a significant list of comments on technically suitable shelters. In general, he called the results "disappointing".

Background:

On the night of 1 June, three people, including a child, died as a result of Russian missile debris falling in Kyiv.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Yaroslav, a resident of the capital whose wife was killed during the Russian attack on 1 June, said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: