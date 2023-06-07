Most of the shelters inspected in Kyiv remain inaccessible – government commission

The commission for the inspection of shelters in Kyiv has already checked 73% of the capital's total stock of shelters, a third of which turned out to be unsuitable.

Source: message from Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Quote: "3,382 sites were checked, which is 73% of the total stock of shelters in Kyiv. The absolute majority of shelters remain beyond free access.

As for the state of shelters, 35% of those tested are unsuitable for operation, and 65% are technically suitable."

Details: Kamyshin noted that there's still a significant list of comments on technically suitable shelters. In general, he called the results "disappointing".

Background:

On the night of 1 June, three people, including a child, died as a result of Russian missile debris falling in Kyiv.

Yaroslav, a resident of the capital whose wife was killed during the Russian attack on 1 June, said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

