All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Most of the shelters inspected in Kyiv remain inaccessible – government commission

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 7 June 2023, 13:41
Most of the shelters inspected in Kyiv remain inaccessible – government commission

The commission for the inspection of shelters in Kyiv has already checked 73% of the capital's total stock of shelters, a third of which turned out to be unsuitable.

Source: message from Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Quote: "3,382 sites were checked, which is 73% of the total stock of shelters in Kyiv. The absolute majority of shelters remain beyond free access.

Advertisement:

As for the state of shelters, 35% of those tested are unsuitable for operation, and 65% are technically suitable."

Details: Kamyshin noted that there's still a significant list of comments on technically suitable shelters. In general, he called the results "disappointing".

Background:

On the night of 1 June, three people, including a child, died as a result of Russian missile debris falling in Kyiv.

Yaroslav, a resident of the capital whose wife was killed during the Russian attack on 1 June, said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: