Ukrainian pilot Vladyslav Saveliev killed in action on 2 June

Vladyslav Saveliev, a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign NOMAD, died on 2 June.

Source: the Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "On 2 June, Vladyslav Saveliev, a pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (callsign NOMAD), was killed while performing a combat mission. We will never forget you."

Details: Saveliev's friend Dmytro Shkarevskyi previously reported Saveliev's death on Facebook.

"His biggest dream after our victory was to go to Norway with his friends and family. We will be able to fulfil his dream – sadly, posthumously. His ashes will be scattered over a Norwegian fjord," he wrote.

We will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/ztlIlbe1dM — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) June 7, 2023

