Water in Mykolaiv rises again due to blowing up of Kakhovka power plant
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 16:07
The water level in Mykolaiv’s water area has risen by 77 cm due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russians.
Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram
Quote: "As of 15:00, the water level in Mykolaiv's water area has risen by 77 cm in total. There is a noticeable rise in water on the beaches of Namyv, Korabelnyi district, Solyani microdistrict, at the yacht club, and in certain areas of Velyka Korenykha and Shyroka Balka."
Details: Senkevych said all municipal services are operating in an emergency mode.
Earlier:
- On 6 June, the water level rose by 23 centimetres in the city of Mykolaiv.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. Ukrhydroenergo, the national regulator, indicates that the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next four days.
- Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun.
- The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka HPP has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
