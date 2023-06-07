Water in Mykolaiv rises again due to blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

The water level in Mykolaiv’s water area has risen by 77 cm due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russians.

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "As of 15:00, the water level in Mykolaiv's water area has risen by 77 cm in total. There is a noticeable rise in water on the beaches of Namyv, Korabelnyi district, Solyani microdistrict, at the yacht club, and in certain areas of Velyka Korenykha and Shyroka Balka."

Details: Senkevych said all municipal services are operating in an emergency mode.

On 6 June, the water level rose by 23 centimetres in the city of Mykolaiv.

