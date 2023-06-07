All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Water in Mykolaiv rises again due to blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 7 June 2023, 16:07
Water in Mykolaiv rises again due to blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

The water level in Mykolaiv’s water area has risen by 77 cm due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russians.

Source: Oleksandr Senkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "As of 15:00, the water level in Mykolaiv's water area has risen by 77 cm in total. There is a noticeable rise in water on the beaches of Namyv, Korabelnyi district, Solyani microdistrict, at the yacht club, and in certain areas of Velyka Korenykha and Shyroka Balka."

Advertisement:

Details: Senkevych said all municipal services are operating in an emergency mode.

Earlier: 

  • On 6 June, the water level rose by 23 centimetres in the city of Mykolaiv.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: