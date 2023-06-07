All Sections
Large-scale fire breaks out on paint factory in Russia's Shebekino

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 17:23
Large-scale fire breaks out on paint factory in Russia's Shebekino
A fire broke out at the Kraski Belogor’ya paint factory in the Russian city of Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast. 

Source: message by Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast; local Telegram channel Zhest Belgorod

Details: Local Russian Telegram channels have reported that the fire engulfed the paint factory Kraski Belogor’ya, located in the city of Shebekino on the border with Ukraine. At the same time, Gladkov said that Shebekino was fired at from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

Quote: "Shebekino was fired at from Grad multiple-launch missile system. According to preliminary data, there are no victims. More than 40 shells hit the territory of the industrial zone, there is a fire there. Another 20 shells hit different parts of the city. The shelling of the city continues."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

