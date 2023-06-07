Russian forces try to advance on Bakhmut and two more fronts – General Staff

On 7 June, on the 469th day of the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian forces were trying to carry out offensive actions on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts, and they launched attacks on the settlement of Mariinka, but their attempts failed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 June

Quote: "The Air Force of Ukraine launched 15 attacks on the cluster of manpower and two attacks on the anti-aircraft systems of the Russians during the day.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

Advertisement:

The Rocket and Artillery Units of the Defence Forces struck four control points; one area where manpower, armament and military equipment were concentrated; three ammunition storages; two anti-aircraft systems and one radar station belonging to the occupiers."

Details: During the day, the Russian army launched 28 aircraft attacks and over 20 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and on settlements using multiple-launch rocket systems. Besides the infrastructure being damaged, there were also civilian victims.

The occupiers continue to concentrate their efforts on the attempt to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. During the day, 21 combat encounters occurred.

The situation on the fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation.

and fronts, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Halahanivka and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Volfyne, Rozhkovychi, Vovkivka and Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Morokhovets, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Pokaliane, Budarky, Zemlianky, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka and Milove in Kharkiv Oblast.

and fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Halahanivka and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Volfyne, Rozhkovychi, Vovkivka and Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Morokhovets, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Pokaliane, Budarky, Zemlianky, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka and Milove in Kharkiv Oblast. On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks.

front, the Russians launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were under artillery and mortar attacks. On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Yampolivka, Bilohorivka, Siverska, Zvanivky, Spirne, Vesele and Nykyforivka in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery attacks were launched on the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Yampolivka, Bilohorivka, Siverska, Zvanivky, Spirne, Vesele and Nykyforivka in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery attacks were launched on the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted offensive actions towards the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Pivnichne, but to no avail. The occupiers launched an aircraft attack near the settlement of Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were under artillery attacks.

front, the Russians conducted offensive actions towards the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Pivnichne, but to no avail. The occupiers launched an aircraft attack near the settlement of Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were under artillery attacks. On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers attempted to carry out an offensive near the settlement of Avdiivka, but to no avail. They also launched aircraft attacks on the same settlement, as well as artillery attacks on the settlements of Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

front, the occupiers attempted to carry out an offensive near the settlement of Avdiivka, but to no avail. They also launched aircraft attacks on the same settlement, as well as artillery attacks on the settlements of Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near the town of Marinka. The Russians launched an aircraft attack near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were under artillery attack.

front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near the town of Marinka. The Russians launched an aircraft attack near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were under artillery attack. On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched aircraft near the settlements of Prechystivka and Shakhtarske. The occupiers attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

front, the Russians launched aircraft near the settlements of Prechystivka and Shakhtarske. The occupiers attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast. On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. They also launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Burlatske, Novosilka, Novopil and Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Vesele, Tokarivka, Sadove and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast and on the city of Kherson.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





