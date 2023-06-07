All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about destroyed hydroelectric power station and defence cooperation

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 June 2023, 19:55
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about destroyed hydroelectric power station and defence cooperation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo from Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he spoke about the consequences of the Russians destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and discussed expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I spoke about the current situation in Kherson Oblast and the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the Russian terrorist attack. Conveyed the urgent needs of Ukraine to deal with the disaster. We discussed the possibility of using international mechanisms to investigate its causes. I also spoke about the agreement with the IAEA and Rafael Grossi to strengthen control at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. "

Details: Zelenskyy called the conversation thorough. He also thanked Macron for the opportunity to participate in the summit of the European political community and for his support at the UN Security Council.

Quote: "We agreed to continue defence cooperation, in particular to protect our skies. We expect an early start to training for Ukrainian pilots. We discussed the formats of security guarantees for Ukraine, expectations from the Vilnius NATO summit and preparations for the Global Peace Summit," concluded Zelenskyy.

