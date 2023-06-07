All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about destroyed hydroelectric power station and defence cooperation

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 June 2023, 19:55
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about destroyed hydroelectric power station and defence cooperation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo from Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he spoke about the consequences of the Russians destroying the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and discussed expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I spoke about the current situation in Kherson Oblast and the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the Russian terrorist attack. Conveyed the urgent needs of Ukraine to deal with the disaster. We discussed the possibility of using international mechanisms to investigate its causes. I also spoke about the agreement with the IAEA and Rafael Grossi to strengthen control at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. "

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy called the conversation thorough. He also thanked Macron for the opportunity to participate in the summit of the European political community and for his support at the UN Security Council.

Quote: "We agreed to continue defence cooperation, in particular to protect our skies. We expect an early start to training for Ukrainian pilots. We discussed the formats of security guarantees for Ukraine, expectations from the Vilnius NATO summit and preparations for the Global Peace Summit," concluded Zelenskyy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: