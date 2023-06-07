Zelenskyy: We will provide everyone with water, all basic life necessities will be preserved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the oblasts that depended on the Kakhovka Reservoir would be provided with water, and Ukraine would do everything possible to overcome the consequences of Russian ecocide and save lives in the flooded territories.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 7 June

Quote: "I would like to note a few things that are important for our entire country, and especially for people in those of our oblasts that depended on the Kakhovka Reservoir.

First, we will provide drinking water for everyone. In all areas, districts, cities and villages where necessary. Where the supply of drinking water is now going, all the necessary supply systems will be in place. Sustainability of supply is the main principle."

Details: He added that all victims will receive assistance, and both state and local authorities and the State Emergency Service are working on it.

The president is also convinced that the world will remain with Ukraine. He added that all partners were fully informed about what was happening and what kind of help Ukrainians need now.

"Whatever the economic, social or environmental consequences of this disaster, all the foundations for life will be preserved. Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro oblasts – we see all the problems and will do everything possible and impossible to solve the problems created by the invaders. "

Details: The president thanked every soldier, all units and all brigades that continue to fight the invaders on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Tavria and other fronts.

Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers. He added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join the rescue of people from flooded towns and villages, particularly in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers cannot currently reach.

