All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: We will provide everyone with water, all basic life necessities will be preserved

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 June 2023, 23:36
Zelenskyy: We will provide everyone with water, all basic life necessities will be preserved
Delivery of drinking water. Stock photo of the State Emergency Service on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the oblasts that depended on the Kakhovka Reservoir would be provided with water, and Ukraine would do everything possible to overcome the consequences of Russian ecocide and save lives in the flooded territories.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 7 June

Quote: "I would like to note a few things that are important for our entire country, and especially for people in those of our oblasts that depended on the Kakhovka Reservoir.

First, we will provide drinking water for everyone. In all areas, districts, cities and villages where necessary. Where the supply of drinking water is now going, all the necessary supply systems will be in place. Sustainability of supply is the main principle."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that all victims will receive assistance, and both state and local authorities and the State Emergency Service are working on it.

The president is also convinced that the world will remain with Ukraine. He added that all partners were fully informed about what was happening and what kind of help Ukrainians need now.

"Whatever the economic, social or environmental consequences of this disaster, all the foundations for life will be preserved. Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro oblasts – we see all the problems and will do everything possible and impossible to solve the problems created by the invaders. "

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: The president thanked every soldier, all units and all brigades that continue to fight the invaders on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Tavria and other fronts.

Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian occupiers. He added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join the rescue of people from flooded towns and villages, particularly in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers cannot currently reach.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: