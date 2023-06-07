All Sections
Russians shell city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast: 3 residents killed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 June 2023, 23:59
Russians shell city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast: 3 residents killed
Screenshot from deepstatemap.live

Two adults and one child were killed and three other children were injured in Russian strikes on the town of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast was shelled. Civilians were injured. There are about three fatalities − adults and one child. There are also three injured children. "

Details: The Head of the President’s Office added that the State Emergency Service and the police were working on the spot.

Subjects: Donetsk region
