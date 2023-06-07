Russians shell city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast: 3 residents killed

Two adults and one child were killed and three other children were injured in Russian strikes on the town of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast was shelled. Civilians were injured. There are about three fatalities − adults and one child. There are also three injured children. "

Advertisement:

Details: The Head of the President’s Office added that the State Emergency Service and the police were working on the spot.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!