Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: water rise rate decreases, over 1,900 people evacuated

The water level continues to rise in the territories near the blown-up Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), but the rate of rise has decreased, and over 1,900 citizens, including 103 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas.

Source: Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram; Kakhovka HPP|headquarters info; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Demchuk: "The primary task now is to evacuate citizens from flooded areas.

With joint efforts, we managed to evacuate over 1,900 citizens, including 103 children. More than 300 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service themselves.

The necessary number of vehicles have been prepared for evacuation, the routes and areas where people are evacuated have been determined."

Details: Demchuk said that the rate the water level was rising has decreased as of 7 June, but increases are still recorded. He noted that the current record increase in water levels varies from 1 to 6 cm.

"The water has risen by 5.5 metres in the vicinity of Kherson since the dam burst. The most difficult situation is in the Korabelnyi district of the city, where over 1,800 houses are currently flooded," he said.

According to Demchuk, a total of 20 settlements on the right bank of Dnipro River were flooded.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, also reported on the decrease in the dynamics of the rising water in the city of Mykolaiv.

Quote from Sienkevych: "As we can see, the intensity decreases after 15:00. Let's hope that we are approaching the peak and the water will recede further.

I want to remind everyone once again that in the city of Mykolaiv, services are on duty 24/7, as well as emergency services, so we will respond promptly to any situations."

Background: The headquarters for responding to the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is looking for ways to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, which is currently under Russian occupation.

