Air defence system operates on 2 targets over Belgorod – Russian authorities

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has stated that on the morning of 8 June, Russian air defence forces hit 2 targets over Belgorod.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence system was activated [to down] 2 air targets over Belgorod."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian governor added that operational services are clarifying the consequences of air defence operations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!