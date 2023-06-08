All Sections
Air defence system operates on 2 targets over Belgorod – Russian authorities

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 06:32
VYACHESLAV GLADKOV, RIA.NOVOSTI

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has stated that on the morning of 8 June, Russian air defence forces hit 2 targets over Belgorod. 

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence system was activated [to down] 2 air targets over Belgorod."

Details: The Russian governor added that operational services are clarifying the consequences of air defence operations.

