Air defence system operates on 2 targets over Belgorod – Russian authorities
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 06:32
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has stated that on the morning of 8 June, Russian air defence forces hit 2 targets over Belgorod.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote: "Our air defence system was activated [to down] 2 air targets over Belgorod."
Details: The Russian governor added that operational services are clarifying the consequences of air defence operations.
