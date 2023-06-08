30 combat clashes between Ukraine's defence forces and Russians in one day – General Staff report

Thirty combat clashes took place between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers on 7 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 08 June on 06:00

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 48 air strikes, deploying multiple-launch rocket systems to attack 70 times. Unfortunately, in addition to the destroyed infrastructure, civilians were affected.

Advertisement:

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts completely. There were 30 combat clashes over the past day."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to maintain their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast during the day. The occupiers deployed artillery and mortars to attack Halahanivka, Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Volfyne, Rozhkovychi, Vovkivka, Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Morokhovets, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Pokaliane, Budarky, Zemlianky, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka, and Milove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians landed airstrikes near Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast during the day. Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians tried to advance near Vesele in Donetsk Oblast, but witnessed no success over the past 24 hours. Russians launched airstrikes near Zarichne, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Vesele and Nykyforivka in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Pivnichne. Dyliivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast suffered Russian airstrikes. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Toretsk, Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians tried to advance near Avdiivka and Pervomaiske, but failed. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Avdiivka, and artillery strikes in and around Berdychiv, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks in the area of Marinka, causing the Russians to take serious losses. Occupiers launched airstrikes on Krasnohorivka, and artillery strikes on Ukrainsk, Hostre, Maskymilyanivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Shakhtarske, shelling frontline settlements, including Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, and Vremivka (all in Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske, Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also used artillery to shell Burlatske, Novosilka, Novopil, Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Beryslav, Vesele, Tokarivka, Sadove, Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 23 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft systems. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed 4 Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

In addition, units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 4 Russian command posts, 9 areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, 5 ammunition storage points, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!