Russians lost 28 artillery systems, 18 tanks and 15 UAVs in one day
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 08:28
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian soldiers killed 730 occupiers and destroyed 28 artillery systems, 18 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 8 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 212,760 (+730) military personnel
- 3,891 (+18) tanks
- 7,576 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,668 (+28) artillery systems
- 595 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 355 (+3) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 299 (+0) helicopters
- 3,234 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,384 (+35) vehicles and tankers
- 500 (+8) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
