Russian media report on explosions in occupied Luhansk

Russian media are claiming that several explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk this morning, and smoke is rising over the city.

Source: RIA Novosti; TASS; anonymous Telegram channels

Details: TASS news agency reports that missiles allegedly flew over the city. Anonymous Telegram channels have posted photos of smoke pillars rising over it.

Added: RIA Novosti claims that a missile attack allegedly occurred in the industrial zone of the city. A total of four explosions rang out.

РосЗМІ повідомляють про вибухи в окупованому Луганську pic.twitter.com/13iG2zWI9L — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 8, 2023

