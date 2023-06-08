Zelenskyy orders compensation for residents of Kherson Oblast for flood damage

During a coordination meeting in Kherson Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the authorities to compensate local residents for the damage caused by flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Quote: "The President has given instructions to fairly calculate the losses and allocate funds to compensate the residents affected by the disaster. In addition, the Head of State has ordered that a programme for compensating or relocating businesses within Kherson Oblast be created."

Details: It is also stated that Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs and Chief of Staff for dealing with the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, said during the meeting that the losses caused by the act of terrorism had been assessed.

On 8 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson Oblast, where Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and flooded dozens of settlements.

