Sister reunited with brother: another child from Luhansk successfully returned to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 13:43

Ukraine has brough back an orphaned teenager from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. His older sister has taken the boy under her care. 

Source: Report from the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. 

Details: Pavlo and Anastasia are brother and sister who were born and raised in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast. A few years ago, the girl moved to Dnipro. 

Her brother Pavlo lived with his parents, but recently the boy became an orphan. After that, the occupiers placed him in a shelter in Luhansk.

Anastasia with her brother. Photo: Ministry of Reintegration

When Anastasia found out about this, she decided to get her brother back as soon as possible. In April, the girl applied to the Ministry of Reintegration and obtained guardianship of him. 

It took about a month to get the boy back. The other day, Anastasia and Pavlo returned together to Ukraine, the ministry adds. 

Background:

Russia has deported more than 20,000 children from Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion. The occupiers change the names, surnames and dates of birth of illegally deported minors. 

At the same time, the authorities of the Russian Federation are claiming that they "are not detaining anyone" and Ukrainian mothers can come and pick up their children. In April, some parents managed to carry out an operation to get their children back: mothers and volunteers went to pick up their sons and daughters. At the time, it was possible to bring15 people back from the Russian Federation. 

Reminder: 

If you have witnessed the illegal transfer of children to the temporarily occupied territory or the territory of the Russian Federation, be sure to inform Natalia Yemets, a specialist at the Ministry of Reintegration, by phone: (050) 562-03-13 or by calling the hotline 16-48.

