Putin's annual Q&A postponed due to uncertainty about situation on front

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 June 2023, 13:47
Putin's annual Q&A postponed due to uncertainty about situation on front
Vladimir Putin, Photo: Getty Images

Direct line with Vladimir Putin, a televised annual event during which the president responds to questions of Russian citizens live for several hours, was postponed from June until November-December of this year, mainly in connection with the situation on the front in Ukraine.

Source: Russian media outlet Kommersant with reference to its sources

Quote: "As of now it is planned to conduct it [the Direct Line – ed.] in November-December."

Details: This choice is motivated by the events on the front in Ukraine, so it would be better to wait until there is more certainty concerning this situation, a source said to Kommersant.

They also remarked that the event should be held before the start of presidential elections in Russia, as it would be harder to conduct it after the start of the official campaign.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Putin, claimed earlier that the Direct Line with Putin will be held, but he did not provide the exact date.

Background: Putin held the latest direct line in 2021. The next event was supposed to be held on 30 June 2023.

