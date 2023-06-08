Border guards post video of aftermath on Kakhovka HPP from a birds-eye view

The State Border Service showed how the Kakhovka HPP and the flooded villages near the dam look after the occupiers blew up the dam.

Details: The video shows the extent of flooding and water spillage after the explosion at the hydroelectric power plant.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an ecological catastrophe. Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun.

The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. He added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross, should immediately join in evacuating people from flooded cities and villages, in particular in the temporarily occupied territory, where Ukrainian military and emergency workers currently do not have any access.

