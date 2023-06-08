All Sections
Russian "administrations" are losing influence in occupied territories – Deputy Defence Minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 8 June 2023, 14:41
Russian administrations are losing influence in occupied territories – Deputy Defence Minister
Hanna Maliar, Srceenshot from video

According to the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, the influence of the Russian occupation administrations is decreasing in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Source: Maliar’s message

Quote: "The influence of the Russian occupation administrations on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine is rapidly decreasing due to their inability to maintain an acceptable level of livelihood for the local population.

In particular, in a number of temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, local residents demonstratively disregard the orders of the occupation administrations and express distrust of Russian propaganda."

Details: According to Maliar, truthful information about the situation at the front is spreading more and more among citizens, and because of this, "the number of pro-Ukrainian population is increasing."

