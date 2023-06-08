Chief rabbi of Ukraine came under fire in Kherson

Moshe Reuven Azman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, came under the attack by the Russian occupiers in the flooded city of Kherson.

Source: Azman on Facebook

Quote: "I’m in Kherson, we were swimming for [to evacuate – ed.] people and miraculously survived!"

Details: In the video Azman is trying to tell the viewers about his mission in Kherson to save the victims of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), but right at that moment Russians launch an attack on the city.

A shout of "Down!" can heard during the attack, people fall down and then run for their lives.

Background: In the afternoon of 8 June, the Russian occupiers started launching attacks on the city of Kherson. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the occupiers are launching attacks on the coastal territories and the central part of the city.

