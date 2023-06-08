All Sections
Fragment in bladder and little finger: 7-year-old Yehor from Kherson Oblast is being treated in Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 18:24

In Kyiv, 7-year-old Yehor from Kherson Oblast, who sustained numerous shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian rocket attack on 3 May, underwent surgery.

The shrapnel got stuck in the soft tissues of the lower leg, above the collarbone and in the boy's little finger, according to Okhmatdyt, the National Children's Specialised Hospital. 

On 3 May, Yehor and his mother went to the grocery store to buy food and came under Russian rocket fire.  

"The shell fragments hit the supermarket, where there were many people. Unfortunately, everyone was injured," says Tamara, the boy's grandmother.

The shelling killed at least 21 people and wounded 48 others. All photos: Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital

Yehor was hospitalised with numerous injuries at the Kherson Children's Oblast Hospital. Doctors found out that the fragment damaged the child's bladder. 

The boy underwent several surgeries to remove the fragments from the soft tissue and stitch up the bladder wall. 

On 8 May, Yehor was transferred to the Kyiv Okhmatdyt. At that time, the boy complained of pain in his right knee, where the shrapnel had been removed. 

One of the fragments hit the boy's knee

"Yehor needed temporary immobilisation of the limb with a plaster cast, which he heroically wore for 2 weeks. The child was given a massive infusion to flush out clots from the injured bladder. 

X-ray examinations were also performed to identify residual fragments. There were a lot of them: in the little finger, in the soft tissues of the lower leg and above the collarbone. But not all of them could be safely removed," says paediatric surgeon Marharyta Hadzhyieva.

A fragment of a Russian missile did not miss the little finger  

Later, he also had a fragment removed from the little finger of his right hand. 

The child is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Kyiv. 

Yehor dreams of returning to Kherson and becoming a footballer

On 8 June, Yehor celebrates his 7th birthday. The boy wants to become a footballer and is looking forward to Ukraine's victory to return home. 

Previously: A 13-year-old boy from Kherson Oblast underwent an operation in Kyiv after he received a shrapnel wound while he was doing some housework.

Anastasia Poya, journalist UP.Life.

