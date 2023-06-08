All Sections
General Staff: Russian occupation forces use civilians as cover, housing evacuees from flooded areas near military personnel

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 8 June 2023, 18:57

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian occupation forces are housing civilians evacuated from the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast following the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the same buildings where Russian military personnel are based.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers are continuing to manipulate the effects of the crime they committed to their advantage in settlements located on the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. For example, they are housing civilians who had evacuated from flooded settlements in the same boarding houses and recreation centres where Russian military units are based.

In this manner, the occupiers are trying to protect themselves by using civilians as a cover."

