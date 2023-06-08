All Sections
Russia struggles to properly equip its troops – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:15

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russia is increasingly struggling with supplying its troops with appropriate matériel. For example, in Volgograd, Russian soldiers were issued regular boots instead of high-ankle ones and are being forced to pay for their own uniforms. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "According to the available information, Russian military leadership has noticeable issues with supplying its troops with matériel. Soldiers who have recently signed a military contract in units stationed in Volgograd have been issued [regular] boots instead of high ankle boots. In addition, contract soldiers are forced to buy uniforms at their own expense."

Advertisement: