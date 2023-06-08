All Sections
Two films about war in Ukraine to be screened at The New York Film Festival

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 20:05

Two documentaries about the Russian war in Ukraine will be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The festival will host the world premiere of the film Rule Of Two Walls, directed by David Gutnik and produced by Liev Schreiber, who last year became an ambassador for UNITED 24, an online donation platform for Ukraine. The film was also produced by Ukrainians Olha Beskhmelnytsina and Natalia Libet.

The film shows the war in Ukraine through the eyes of representatives of the art world. "Rule Of Two Walls is a look at the war in Ukraine through the eyes of Ukrainian artists who stayed in their country to create art in the face of aggression", says the description of the film. "Blurring the lines between what happens in front of and behind the camera, the film explores what it means to make a film during a war".

Rule Of Two Walls will compete in a documentary section. At the film festival, it will be presented by Gutnik, Schreiber and the Ukrainians who starred in it.

"A young couple wakes to air-raid sirens and drinks tea on their balcony. Neighbouring houses are in ruins, and neighbours come together to clean up the broken glass and rubble. Scenes of utter devastation provoke insomnia and numbness, yet friends gather to relax in a bar, an art centre opens a new exhibition, and artists redouble their commitment to their craft", is how the film is described in the programme of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Another film about the Ukrainian-Russian war at the Tribeca Film Festival is the short documentary One Good Reason by Emmy Award winners Perry Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

It tells the story of the journey of a Ukrainian Hnatiuk family with two young children fleeing the war and an American couple from Wisconsin who are ready to shelter strangers. The Hnatiuks make the difficult decision to leave Ukraine and start a new life in rural Wisconsin.  By adapting to life in a small town with a population of 384, they build friendships with the family that adopted them.

After the film's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, it will be released to the public on 20 June, World Refugee Day.

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place every year in New York. It was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in response to the 11 September, 2001 terrorist attacks. Its mission was formulated by the founders as popularising independent cinema and rethinking the impact that filmmakers have on the consciousness of society.

This year's Tribeca Film Festival 2023 runs from 7 to 18 June. 

Maria Kabatsii

